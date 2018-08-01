हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
3-year-old girl who fell in 110-feet deep borewell in Bihar's Munger rescued

Sanno, a three-year-old girl who fell in a 110-feet deep borewell in Munger district of Bihar, was safely rescued after several hours of coordinated efforts by the SDRF and the NDRF officials.

Aug 01, 2018, 22:28 PM IST
