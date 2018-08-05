हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

4 injured after gun shooting in Govindpuri between two groups

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information from Delhi where 4 people have been injured in gun shooting between two groups in Govindpuri. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 05, 2018, 21:02 PM IST
Next
Video

Torrential rain leads to floods in several parts of India

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close