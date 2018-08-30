हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
4 killed in Delhi truck accident

A truck in Delhi hit many vehicles and ran over 6 people out of which 4 have been killed. The truck driver was in a drunken state. Watch video to know more.

Aug 30, 2018, 09:46 AM IST
