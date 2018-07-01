हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5 beaten to death on suspicion of being child lifters in Maharashtra's Dhule

At least five people were beaten to death on suspicion of being child lifters in Dhule district of Maharashtra on Sunday. The incident occurred at Rainpada village in Dhule district.

Jul 01, 2018, 20:38 PM IST
Next
Video

Theatre of Dreams: End of WC dream for the GOATs

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close