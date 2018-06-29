हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5 killed in Maryland Newspaper Office Shooting

A man who reportedly had a feud with a newspaper based in Annapolis blasted his way through its newsroom with a shotgun, killing five people.

Jun 29, 2018, 09:32 AM IST
Next
Video

News 100: Col. Tej Kumar Tikoo says no need to give evidence of surgical strikes

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close