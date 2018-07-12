हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5-yr-old Bundi girl rescued from khap's wrath

She is just five years old who had taken her first step in formal education by getting enrolled in Class 1 of the government primary school in Haripura village. Yet, a whole bunch of superstitious village heads didn’t once flinch while passing a diktat punishing her for accidentally destroying the eggs of Sandpiper bird which the locals call Titahari.

Jul 12, 2018, 17:12 PM IST
