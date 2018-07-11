हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W 1H: 7 dead, schools shut, bridges washed away in Dehradun after heavy rains

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information from Dehradun where 7 people have lost their lives due to heavy rains. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 11, 2018, 18:26 PM IST
