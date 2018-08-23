हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5W 1H: Arun Jaitley back as Finance Minister after 3-month break for surgery

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on Finance minister Arun Jaitley's health. He was away from work for 3 months recuperating from a kidney surgery.

Aug 23, 2018, 18:12 PM IST
Next
Video

5W 1H: BSF sends detailed report to MHA on Pakistan's new weapon spots

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close