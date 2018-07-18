हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W 1H: Big relief for Nida Khan, triple talaq given to her declared baseless

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on Nida Khan as she has got big relief today after triple talaq given to her declared baseless by a court. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 18, 2018, 17:56 PM IST
