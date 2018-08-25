हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W 1H: BSF jawans celebrated Raksha Bandhan in Dehradun

In Dehradun BSF jawans celebrated Raksha Bandhan. Sisters of jawans tied rakhi of their hands. Jawans took oath to protect their sisters and country as well.

Aug 25, 2018, 17:26 PM IST
