हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5W 1H: Congress demands to include petrol, diesel under GST

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on Bharat Bandh that was called amid rising prices of petrol and diesel in the country. Watch this video to know more.

Sep 10, 2018, 17:38 PM IST
Next
Video

5W 1H: Fuel prices are beyond the control of government , says Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close