5W 1H: Fuel prices are beyond the control of government , says Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on Bharat Bandh, which the BJP has called a failure and has also said that petrol and diesel price rise is not in our hands. Watch this video to know more.

Sep 10, 2018, 17:36 PM IST
5W 1H: The Congress attacked BJP and PM Modi addressing a press conference

