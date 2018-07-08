हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W 1H: Giriraj Singh meets riot accused Bajrang Dal worker in Bihar's Nawada Jail

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on Union Minister Giriraj Singh who met riot accused Bajrang Dal worker in Bihar's Nawada Jail. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 08, 2018, 16:58 PM IST
