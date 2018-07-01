हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W 1H: GST has become a 'Bad Word' among citizens, says ex-Finance Minister P Chidambaram

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on GST 1st anniversary on which Arun Jaitley told the benefits of the major tax reform whereas Opposition attacked government calling GST a bad word among common citizens and traders.

Jul 01, 2018, 17:40 PM IST
