हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5W 1H: IMD issues rain alert in 16 states including Kerala and West Bengal

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on heavy rains that has paralyzed normal life in Kerala. IMD has issued rain alert in 16 states. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 12, 2018, 18:32 PM IST
Next
Video

5W 1H: P Chidambaram attacks BJP over the arrest of 3 men affiliated to radical Hindu outfits

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close