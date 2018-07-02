हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W 1H: Interpol issues red corner notice against Nirav Modi in connection with PNB scam

The Interpol on Monday issued a red corner notice (RCN) against diamond merchant Nirav Modi in connection with the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.

Jul 02, 2018, 17:48 PM IST
