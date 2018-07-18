हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W 1H: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy says not aware of giving iPhones to state MPs

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy who himself talks about cutting-cost in the state but one of his cabinet minister has distributed iPhone X to MP's in the state. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 18, 2018, 17:56 PM IST
