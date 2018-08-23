हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5W 1H: 'Lack of job led to the creation of ISIS,' says Rahul Gandhi In Germany

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on Rahul Gandhi Germany visit where he attacked PM Modi over GST and Demonetisation in India. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 23, 2018, 18:20 PM IST
Next
Video

5W1H: Watch top headlines of the day, August 23, 2018

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close