हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5W 1H: Local train services hit on Western Line, dabbawalas suspend work due to heavy rain in Mumbai

Suburban train services of the Western Railways were hit on Tuesday after heavy rains lashed the city through the night. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rain till Thursday.

Jul 10, 2018, 18:06 PM IST
Next
Video

5W1H: Heavy rains, yet again, crippled regular life in Mumbai

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close