हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5W 1H: Lynchings will increase with rise in PM's popularity. says Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on Union Minister reaction on mob lynching. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 21, 2018, 18:26 PM IST
Next
Video

5W 1H: Man beaten to death in Rajasthan's Alwar on suspicion of cow smuggling, 2 arrested

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close