5W 1H: Medical reports of 16 Muzaffarpur victims suggest rape

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on Medical reports of 16 Muzaffarpur victims that has suggest rape. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 21, 2018, 18:30 PM IST
