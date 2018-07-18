हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W 1H: Six-storey under-construction building collapses in Greater Noida; 3 dead

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information ofrom greater Noida where a six-storey under-construction building collapses in Greater Noida; 3 people were killed. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 18, 2018, 17:54 PM IST
