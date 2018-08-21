हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W 1H: Tharoor in Geneva to seek UN assistance for Kerala flood relief

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will be exploring the options of United Nations (UN) assistance for the flood relief activities in the Kerala. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 21, 2018, 17:56 PM IST
