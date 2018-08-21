हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W 1H: WhatsApp CEO meets IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Whatsapp CEO Daniels' meeting with the IT Minister to discuss several incidents of mob lynching being linked to the circulation of fake messages. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 21, 2018, 17:50 PM IST
