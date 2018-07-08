हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W 1H: Yashwant Sinha slams son on twitter for garlanding lynching convicts

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on Yashwant Sinha who has slammed his son on twitter for garlanding lynching convicts. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 08, 2018, 16:58 PM IST
