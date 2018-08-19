हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: 14-year-old girl gang-raped and killed by 4 men in Bhakra village, Uttarakhand

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and killed by four men in Bhakra village of Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi on Friday night.

Aug 19, 2018, 18:12 PM IST
