5W1H: 15 naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh, 16 foreign weapons recovered

15 naxalites were killed in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday. As well as 16 foreign weapons were also recovered from them. Watch this video for more information.

Aug 06, 2018, 19:02 PM IST
