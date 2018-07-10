हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: 2 terrorists killed injured in encounter with security forces in Shopian, J&K

An encounter has been launched by the security forces on Tuesday to nab the terrorists in Kundalan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian. As per latest reports, two terrorists have been injured.

Jul 10, 2018, 19:32 PM IST
