5W1H: 5 terrorists killed in Shopian encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

Four more terrorists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday. With these deaths, the number of terrorists killed in the overnight operation reached five.

Aug 04, 2018, 18:20 PM IST
