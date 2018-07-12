हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5W1H: 5-year-old girl rescued from khap's wrath and allowed to enter her home after 11 days

She is just five years old who had taken her first step in formal education by getting enrolled in Class 1 of the government primary school in Haripura village.

Jul 12, 2018, 17:32 PM IST
Next
Video

5W1H: Watch top headlines of the day, July 12, 2018

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close