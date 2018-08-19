हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5W1H: 58,000 people rescued from flood-hit Kerala

58,000 people rescued from flood-hit Kerala. As many as 58 teams of the force have been deputed to Kerala, out of which 55 are working on ground. Three teams are on their way, a spokesperson for NDRF said.

Aug 19, 2018, 19:00 PM IST
Next
Video

5W1H: Danyal Gilani came to Delhi for Vajpayee's funeral as part of Pakistan delegation

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close