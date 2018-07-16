5W1H: 5W1H: Kerala Congress scraps Ramayana reading plan after bitter internal opposition

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The Kerala unit of Congress on Sunday cancelled a plan to hold readings of Ramayana as a way to counter similar initiatives from a group affiliated to the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) after the initiative faced a backlash from some party members.

Jul 16, 2018, 17:48 PM IST
