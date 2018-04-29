हिन्दी
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Search
LIVE TV
India
Cricket
Showbiz
Tech
Health
Viral
Business
World
Sports
Elections
ALL...
Follow @ZeeNews
Citizen Journalist
India
City
Mumbai
Kolkata
Pune
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Ahmedabad
Gurugram
Noida
Ghaziabad
Patna
Bhopal
Lucknow
Jaipur
Faridabad
Kanpur
Shimla
States
Andhra Pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Delhi NCR
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
North East
Odisha
Punjab
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
West Bengal
UTs
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Europe
Australia-Oceania
Business
Economy
Markets
Personal Finance
Companies
International Business
Real Estate
Market Stats
Bullion
Automobile
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Cricket
Technology
Gadgets
Mobiles
Gaming
Apps
Internet & Social Media
Science & Environment
Space
Environment
Discoveries
Science
Entertainment
Bollywood
Television
Music
Regional
Movie Reviews
Hollywood
Lifestyle
People
Relationships
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Horoscope
Spirituality
Health
Viral
Blogs
Photos
Videos
CONTACT
.
PRIVACY POLICY
.
LEGAL
.
COMPLAINT
.
OUR TEAM
.
INVESTOR INFO
.
ADVERTISE With Us
.
CAREERS
.
WHERE TO WATCH
News
Video
5W1H: 7 killed and 26 injured as speeding bus overturns in Madhya Pradesh
7 killed and 26 injured as a speeding bus overturns in Madhya Pradesh. Watch the video to know more.
Apr 29, 2018, 19:44 PM IST
Next
Video
5W1H: Results of Uttar Pradesh board exams out
Comments - Join the Discussion
Trending
UP Board Class 10 Result 2018: Check upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in for Uttar Pradesh Class...
India
Education
UP Board Class 12 Intermediate Results 2018: Results of over 29 lakh students declared at up...
India
Education
UP Board Class 12th (Intermediate) Result 2018: Check upresults.nic.in for Uttar Pradesh Cla...
India
Education
UP Board Result 2018: Check pass percentage of Intermediate results on upmsp.edu.in and upre...
Uttar Pradesh
India
Education
Check pseb.ac.in for Punjab School Education Board Class 10 Exam results 2018
India
Education
BSEAP SSC Results 2018: Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will declare Andhra Pra...
India
Education
Andhra Pradesh SSC (10th Class) Results 2018 to be declared soon on bieap.gov.in, bseap.org,...
Andhra Pradesh
India
Education
Andhra Pradesh SSC class 10 board exam results 2018: Pass percentage 94.48; top-scoring dist...
India
Education
UP Board Class 12th (Intermediate) Result 2018 out on 29 April, check upresults.nic.in
India
Education
LCA Tejas fires Israeli Derby Air-to-Air BVR missile, combat capabilities get a boost
India