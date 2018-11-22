हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: 7 school children among 8 killed in Satna accident​ in Madhya Pradesh

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. At least seven children and the bus driver were on Thursday killed after a bus met with an accident in Madhya Pradesh's Satna. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 22, 2018, 17:46 PM IST
