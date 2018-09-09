हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5W1H: AAP's offer to Yashwant Sinha & Shatrughan Sinha to contest elections

The Aam Aadmi Party has opened channels of communication with rebel BJP leaders Shatrughan Sinha, the party MP from Patna Sahib, and former union minister Yashwant Sinha, offering to field them as candidates in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Sep 09, 2018, 17:56 PM IST
Next
Video

Haryana's Car crashes into divider of Delhi Jaipur road

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close