हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5W1H: After Amit Shah's solo fight advice to BJP workers, Sena stings again

Hours after BJP president Amit Shah told his party workers in Maharashtra to prep for a solo fight in the 2019 general election, ally Shiv Sena struck another combative note. "I'm fighting for the common man's dream, not for (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's dream," Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said in an interview published in his party mouthpiece Saamana on Monday.

Jul 23, 2018, 17:50 PM IST
Next
Video

5W1H: New turn in Alwar lynching, Cops took 4 hours to reach hospital

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close