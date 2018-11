5W1H: Ahead of Ayodhya visit, Uddhav Thackeray visits Shivneri fort, takes holy soil with him

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. While the preparation of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya has already begun, before heading to the holy city, Thackeray today visited Chhatrapati Shivaji's birthplace at Shivneri fort. Watch this video to know more.