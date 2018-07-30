हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid writes to Rahul Gandhi on condition of Muslims

Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid writes a letter to Congress President Rahul Gandhi, talks about current condition of Muslims. Watch this video for more information.

Jul 30, 2018, 17:58 PM IST
