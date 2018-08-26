हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Akali Dal leader Manjeet Singh GK attacked in US

In front of California's Gurudwara, Akali Dal leader Manjeet singh was attacked by 20 people. Police arrested 3 people.

Aug 26, 2018, 18:28 PM IST
