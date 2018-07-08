हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: All India Muslim Personal Law Board plans Shariat courts in all districts of country

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, the highest decision making body on Muslim affairs, plans to open Shariat courts in all districts of country. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 08, 2018, 17:32 PM IST
