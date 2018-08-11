हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Amit Shah slams Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata rally

The Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah on Saturday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing a rally in Kolkata, and said that he will go to all districts of the state to uproot the TMC.

Aug 11, 2018, 17:24 PM IST
