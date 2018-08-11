हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: An under-construction flyover collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Basti area

Four people were injured when a part of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Basti on Saturday morning. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital.

Aug 11, 2018, 17:44 PM IST
