5W1H: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar comes out in defence of state’s social welfare minister Manju Verma

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has come out in defence of state’s social welfare minister Manju Verma, who has been targeted by opposition parties in connection with Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case.

Aug 06, 2018, 18:46 PM IST
