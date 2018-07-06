हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: BJP may form government in J&K with help of rebel PDP MLAs

The Bharatiya Janata Party is upping its efforts to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir. As per sources, the BJP is reaching out to rebel members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Independents to stake claim to form its government.

Jul 06, 2018, 18:34 PM IST
