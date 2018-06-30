हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5W1H: BJP MLA asks Mandsaur rape victim's parents to thank party MP for paying visit

In a shocking incident, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Madhya Pradesh asked the parents of a minor rape victim to express gratitude to the local MP for visiting them.

Jun 30, 2018, 17:54 PM IST
Next
Video

5W1H: Monsoon covers 70% of the country, 17 days ahead of normal schedule

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close