5W1H: BJP releases party manifesto for Rajasthan elections 2018

BJP has released party manifesto for Rajasthan elections 2018. About 50 lakh jobs will be created in the private sector in the next five years in Rajasthan and every year, 30,000 jobs will be given in the government sector, the manifesto said.

Nov 27, 2018, 17:56 PM IST
