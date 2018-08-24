हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for his speech in Germany

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on BJP as the political party has attacked Congress President Rahul Gandhi over his speech in Germany. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 24, 2018, 18:58 PM IST
