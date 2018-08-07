हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: BJP to celebrate social justice week from August 1 to 9 every year

The BJP will observe a “social justice fortnight” from August 15-30 and “social justice week” from August 1-9 from next year to mark the parliamentary nod to a bill seeking to empower an OBC commission and likely passage of a bill to strengthen a law against Dalit atrocities.

Aug 07, 2018, 18:50 PM IST
