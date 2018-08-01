हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: BJP will crush Congress in MP Assembly elections, says National Herald survey

A pre-poll survey in Madhya Pradesh has said that it will be difficult for the Congress party to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if there is no alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Aug 01, 2018, 17:24 PM IST
