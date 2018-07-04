हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Cabinet approves steep Rs 200 per quintal hike in MSP for paddy

The Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved Minimum Support Price (MSP) for summer-sown crops which will provide farmers a profit of 50 per cent or more over the cost of production.

Jul 04, 2018, 18:54 PM IST
